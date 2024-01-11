Boys & Girls Club Members Create Project to Auction Off at Kari’s Access Event

ROCK SPRINGS — Three members of the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County created a special project recently that will be up for auction at the Kari’s Access Awards Wine and Beer Tasting this Saturday.

Franny C., Rue K., and Fisher C. Created the project to help support Kari’s Access, as Kari’s Access is a supporter of the Boys & Girls Club.

“Kari’s Access helps provide funding for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 youth so that they can participate in a variety of activities. They are a huge part of our program and we are proud to support the event,” the Boys & Girls Club said.

The 9th Annual Kari’s Access Awards Wine and Beer Tasting will take place Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Sweetwater Events Complex from 6-9 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Club also announced that they recently received two donations that will help support the club members.

They received a $3,600 donation through the Church & Dwight Employee Giving Fund to help support club members and their families. The fund is supported by employees’ contributions, which are matched dollar for dollar by Church & Dwight.

Additionally, employees at the Rocky Mountain Power Jim Bridger Plant recently chose the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County as a recipient of their Employee Giving Campaign. The employees donated $1,944 to support club members and their families.

The Boys & Girls Club said it truly appreciates the employees of Church & Dwight and the Jim Bridger Plant for choosing to support the club.