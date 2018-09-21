Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County Receives Grant

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County has been awarded a grant in the amount of $ 55,200.00 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming under their Education goals.

Funds granted to the Boys & Girls Club will enable the non-profit organization to provide afterschool programming for over 400 school age youth to participate in education programs that provide support and information to decrease risky behaviors.

The Club provides opportunities that encourage and support academic proficiency, graduation from High School; as well as information to better their health through the Healthy Habits Program, short and long-term financial goals with the Financial Literacy Program along with character development with the Cowboy Ethics program, while providing a safe fun place for youth to reach their full potential; #aplacetobecome.

The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County is grateful for the support of United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Board Members, staff and volunteers who continue to give and provide funding for the all of the community partners. The Boys & Girls Club has been a proud Community Partner since 2011.