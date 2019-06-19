Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County Teams Up With USDA to Offer Free Summer Meals

ROCK SPRINGS — With summer just around the corner the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County is proud to announce that they will be providing free meals to community children with the new partnership with the USDA Summer Food Service Program.

The summer meals will be served at 736 Massachusetts Ave, Monday through Thursday, May 28 to August 22, 2018; breakfast at 9:00 am and lunch at 11:30 AM.

There are no income requirements or registration and any child under the age of 18 is eligible.