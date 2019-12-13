Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County Thanks Donors

Marathon Petroleum Donated $7,500 for S.T.E.M Into Summer Program

The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County would like to thank Marathon Petroleum for their generous donation towards the S.T.E.M Into Summer Program.

This program will provide over 200 members the ability to interact and explore S.T.E.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) related activities and the chance to learn throughout the summer months.

The Club hopes to launch a new greenhouse/garden area for members to grow nutritional items as well as begin an eight-week mathematics challenge course and encourage career and college readiness for teen members.

Sweetwater BOCES Granted $6,000 for After-school Program

Boys & Girl Club of Sweetwater County would like to thank Sweetwater BOCES for their generous contribution towards funding of our Healthy Habit: After-School program.

During the school year, the Club feeds over 400 member’s healthy meals from soups to casseroles all with a protein component, in addition to dairy, fresh fruits and vegetables..