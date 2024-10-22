Boys & Girls Club Shares Habitat Knowledge at Open House

The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County hosted an open house recently, showing off their knowledge of several different types of habitats. Photo courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS — The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County recently had an open house for families and the community where they showed off their recently gained knowledge of different habitats.

Club members recently worked with the theme, Habitat Take Over, in which their work was featured during the open house. Lisa Stewart, Boys and Girls Club CEO, said all club members had the opportunity to create items such as a wall-sized octopus in the ocean habitat, a 14-foot alligator in the Savanna habitat, a life-size igloo in the Antarctica habitat, salmon in Yellowstone, and snakes, cacti and a donkey in the desert habitat.

The octopus that is found in the ocean habitat, and the donkey found in the desert habitat. Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Close to 175 community members and families came to see the Habitat Take Over while visiting and enjoying food and refreshments, Stewart said.

Club staff not only had a great time working with club members to transform the club into a whole different world, Stewart said, but were super excited to be able to show it off and explain the learning that went with each habitat.