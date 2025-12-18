Boys Swimming Invitational Adds to Busy Flaming Gorge Classic Weekend

GREEN RIVER — Boys swimming will share the spotlight with holiday hoops this weekend as Green River High School hosts a two-day swim meet alongside the Flaming Gorge Classic basketball tournament taking place throughout Sweetwater County.

The boys swimming pre-invite is scheduled for Friday at GRHS, with competition beginning at 4 p.m. The full invitational follows Saturday morning, starting at 10 a.m. Teams set to compete include Evanston, Green River, Kemmerer, Lyman, Rawlins, Rock Springs and Sublette County. The overlap creates a busy weekend for local athletes, coaches and fans, with swimming and basketball events running concurrently at multiple venues.

For the Wolves, hosting the meet provides a home setting allowing themselves to measure themselves against regional competition. The Tigers enter the weekend looking to post strong performances against familiar southwest Wyoming opponents while balancing short travel and a crowded local sports calendar.

Friday’s pre-invite serves as a lead-in to Saturday’s invitational, where team scores and deeper lineups are expected to be featured. With seven programs attending and holiday tournament basketball drawing crowds nearby, the weekend shapes up as one of the most active on the winter sports calendar in Green River.