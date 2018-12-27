Brace Yourself for a Chilly Weekend and New Year in Southwest Wyoming

RIVERTON — If the shock of subzero temperatures shook you to the core this morning well unfortunately…you ain’t seen nothing yet.

According to the National Weather Service regional bureau in Riverton, we’re going to see colder temperatures coming our way over the weekend and into the new year.

Expect isolated snow showers between 1-5 p.m. this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 18.

Wind chill values will dip as low as -5, thanks to east/northeast winds between 3 to 8 mph.

Friday’s Freezing Forecast

Tomorrow, you’ll really want to bundle up as temperatures are expected to drop to -10 with the wind chill factor. Friday night, the wind chill will drop the mercury to -20 after midnight, and the deep freeze won’t let up on Saturday either.

Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour and temperatures only reaching to the mid teens will make for a very icy weekend in southwest Wyoming.

The Rest of the Weekend

The weather isn’t expected to change much until New Year’s Day when the forecast calls for sunny skies, a little less wind and a high temperature near 15 degrees.

But it’s officially time to settle in for a long winter’s nap, so get cozy, stay warm, and by all means, don’t venture outside if you don’t have to this weekend.

Take a look at the extended forecast through the new year here.