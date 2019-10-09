Brace Yourselves For the First Blast of Winter Weather

ROCK SPRINGS — The first serious winter storm will be dropping into Wyoming over the next several days with rain turning to snow and high impact travel conditions through Friday afternoon.

According to meteorologist Don Day, strong winds and winter storm conditions will blanket the Cowboy State and much of the Rocky Mountain Region beginning this afternoon. The east, north and central parts of the state will see the highest impacts from this storm, but the Wyoming Department of Transportation is sending early warnings for travel all around the state.

Make sure you plan ahead if you’re traveling this weekend, and check the WYDOT Travel Information Service link often.

Here is the latest Road Impact Report from WYDOT. Safe travels!