Brad Michael Stassinos (April 5, 1984 – January 2, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Brad Michael Stassinos of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away January 2, 2019 in Rock Springs.

Brad was born April 5, 1984 the son of Mary Stassinos and was fathered and raised by his Pappa Harry Stassinos until which time Jay Whitfield became his dad.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Stassinos was a service technician for H & N Gold Field Services for the past six months. He managed PRH investments for his cousin Riley Hamm. Brad was a snubbing supervisor at 20 years old, helped launch the family business: STASSCO. Also owned his own oilfield company; BMS at 22 years old.

Brad enjoyed fishing, hunting, hanging out with his sidekick and best buddy Franko. He had an amazing childhood at the Stassinos Ranch, hanging out with his five cousins and their grandparents; Brad was always the favorite. He adored his nieces and nephews, had a huge heart and was very selfless.

Brad is survived by one son by choice Franco, one brother Shea Stassinos and companion Amber of Lubbock, Texas, two step-brothers; Robert Whitfield and wife Dorothy of Delaware and Michael Whitfield and wife Chelsey of Korea, one sister Breann Stassinos and husband Jeremy Snow of Lubbock, Texas, one step-sister; Angel Nolan and husband Dusty of Rock Springs, Wyoming, four aunts; Barbie Hennesy, Theresa Piaia and husband Dave, Jan Levitt and husband BR and Toni Stassinos, one uncle; Ron Stassinos, two nephews; Kaden Campbell, Bryden Snow, three nieces; Erica Campbell, Britlee Snow, Kenzlee Snow. Several cousins; Sean Guillen and wife Courtney, Nikkos and Bella Guillen, Stevi and Dan Madsen, Mara, Vance and Collin Madsen, Joseph and Courtney Ellee, Evan, Allee, JJ and Hazlee Guillen, Riley and wife Lauren, Evelyn Greyson and Dallon Hamm, Jason Piaia, Mark and Jeris Piaia and Ryan, Mattheu Stassinos, Brayden Stassinos, RJ Stassinos, Martin, Jasmine, Marely, Asher and Azarial Adams, Tristan Stassinos, Jensen Levitt, Darian Bisco and husband Tanner, Brynzlee Bisco, Ryann Stassinos, Hadlee Levitt, Maygen Stassinos and Teghan Stassinos.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Maternal grandparents; Harry and Evelyn Stassinos, Aunt Debbie White, three uncles; Jimmy Stassinos, Johnny Stassinos and Chris Stassinos and cousin Christopher Hamm.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11 am, Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the Holy Communion Episcopal Church, Corner of 2nd and B St. Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

The family respectfully requests that donations in his name be made to the Brad Stassinos Memorial Fund at RSNB Bank, P.O. Box 880, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82902.

