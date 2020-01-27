Brad Slaughter (May 12, 1949 – January 24, 2020)

On Friday, January 24, Brad U. Slaughter passed away at the age of 70 in Glendale, Ariz., after a lengthy illness. His wife Nancy and daughter Tara were by his side.

Brad was born on May 12, 1949, to Elaine and Dee L. Slaughter in Rock Springs. He graduated from Green River High School and continued his education at the University of Wyoming. He was blessed by a younger brother, Robb. On June, 27, 1970, he married Nancy (Smith) Slaughter. They raised three children together, Shannon, Tara and Brad.

In 2004, Brad retired after 32 years with OCI Chemical in Southwestern Wyoming where he was mine superintendent. Brad loved mining and most importantly he loved the people who trusted his leadership and expertise. He represented miners from across the state as president of the State Mining Association and led the OCI team to several National Mine Safety Championships. Those awards were significant to Brad as they represented to him the teamwork, competence and commitment of so many who protect the lives of miners around the world.

Brad loved to golf, hunt, and fish in the Wyoming sunshine and spent countless days on White Mountain viewing wildlife along the hundreds of miles of dusty Wyoming roads he knew so well. In 2004, Nancy and Brad retired to Arizona to be closer to their grandchildren. In his retirement, Brad golfed, even in the heat of the summer, until his health declined. He loved late afternoons on the course and watching the Arizona sun set over the horizon.

He was kind, humble and his direct manner and depth of integrity made those around him feel safe in his care. He loved his grandchildren, was proud of his kids, but in the end what he would want you to know is that he loved Nancy every single day for 52 years and that is his life accomplishment.

Brad is survived by his wife; Nancy of Surprise, Ariz., daughters: Shannon Slaughter-Beveridge (Jordan) of Beaverton, Ore., and Tara Turai (Stephen) or Peoria, Ariz., son; Brad Slaughter, of Surprise, Ariz., brother; Robb (Marriella) of Green River, brother-in-law Jim Smith (Sue) of Rock Springs, four grandchildren, Austin and Andrew Beveridge, Mackenzie Turai and Alexia Slaughter and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Dee and Elaine Slaughter, mother and father-in-law; Jack and Kathryn Smith, one brother-in-law, Jack Smith.

A small celebration of life is planned in Surprise, Ariz., on Tuesday, January 27, at the Arizona Traditions Retreat Community Center at 3:30 pm followed by a celebration in Wyoming at a later date. Reach out directly to Shannon Slaughter-Beveridge at ssbeveridge@msn.com for details.

In leu of flowers, donations in Brad’s name should be made to: Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewer Drive Rock Springs, WY 82901.