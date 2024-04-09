Bradley Allen Peden (January 20, 1970 – April 4, 2024)

Bradley Allen Peden, 54, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Springfield, Missouri. He was born January 20, 1970, to Roger Dewayne Peden, Sr. and Sharon Kay (Sooter) Peden in Berryville, Arkansas. He was the first boy born in the Berryville hospital. Brad resided in Oak Grove, Arkansas at the time of his passing.

Brad attended schools in Berryville and Green Forest, Arkansas, and Green River, Wyoming.

Brad was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Roger Dewayne Peden, Jr., former wife Debbie (Tyler) Peden, grandparents Eulys Peden, Audrey Peden, and Floyd & Ellen Sooter, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Brad is survived by his brother, Preston Eugene Peden, his children Waylon Cheyenne Yates and Wyatt Bradley Peden, sister in law Becky Peden, nephew Derrick Peden, nieces Misty Bishop, Nichole Peden, and Ashley Peden, and great nieces and nephews Braxton Bishop, Aleighcia Bishop, Sophia Vensor, and Natheya Mullins. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Brad will be interred with his brother Dewayne, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.