Bradley “Dave” Calvert (July 26, 1975 – April 4, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Bradley “Dave” Calvert passed away on April 4, 2019. Dave was born on July 26, 1975 in Lander WY, where he spent his early childhood. Growing up in Rock Springs, he graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1994.

Dave lived a life of adventure. Chasing his dream of rodeo, landed him in Silver City, NM. To fund his rodeo, Dave started into the world of wild land fire fighting. This became the love of his life as he joined the Gila Hot Shots. He loved everything about it. The thrill of adventure was his motto. He thrived on the comradery, respect, and discipline amongst the crew. When Dave shifted into the BLM in Sweetwater County, he continued to cultivate a similar environment within the White Horse Fuels Crew.

Dave was a natural leader. He loved mentoring and creating the best cohesive team possible. He wanted the crew to be able to look back at the progress of their work and say “That is a job well done!”

Dave’s infectious laugh, sense of humor, comradery, and his ability to give out an endless list of nick names, has created numerous lifelong friendships across the country.

Survivors include his daughters Brandey Calvert -Jauriqui and Brittany Jauriqui; his precious granddaughter Xaria, of Silver City, New Mexico; Dad and step-mom David and Nicole Calvert of Rock Springs; Mom and step-dad Bev and Mitch Valencia of Green River; Sister and brother-in-law Brandey and Stu Blessing; nephews Sage and Sy of Gillette, WY; Maternal Grandmother Eileen Miller of Lander, WY; step-brother and step-sisters Stephen Regulski, Cheyenne Regulski, Danelle Burd, Christa Domingez; many nieces and nephews; Brothers of the Heart include Brian Lytle, Chris, Pete, Tobe, Billy, Chris and many more!

Memorial service will be held at 11 am Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 591 Broadway Rock Springs, WY.

