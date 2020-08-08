Bradley Fire Starts and Burns on Bradley Peak

RAWLINS — Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wyoming fire crews have responded to the Bradley Fire, which started at approximately 2:30 pm on August 7, 2020.

The fire is currently 400 acres as of Saturday morning, zero percent contained and burning in sage brush, grass, and juniper on private and BLM managed lands about 50 miles north of Rawlins, WY. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Bradley Fire has minimal access routes making direct attack of the fire with crews and engines difficult. There have been multiple air resources assigned to the fire and those resources have been using retardant and water drops to try to minimize fire growth and protect multiple structures that are located east of the fire. Additional fire crews have been ordered and will be arriving over the next 12-24 hours.

Fire crews will engage the fire when feasible and necessary to protect valuable resources in the area when they have a high probability of success and risk to personnel is manageable.

Please report all wildfires immediately to the Casper Fire Dispatch Center (WY) at 1-800-295-9953.