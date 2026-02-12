Brady Bill to Bar Governments from Using Public Funds for Associations Killed Wednesday

CHEYENNE — A bill sponsored by a Green River legislator that would prohibit local governments from spending public funds to join and be involved in government associations was killed Wednesday when it failed an introductory vote.

The vote was 34 against introduction, 27 for introduction, with one House member excused.

Rep. Marlene Brady, R-Green River, was the primary sponsor of House Bill 131, with Rep. Darin McCann, R-Rock Springs, and four other representatives also signed on as cosponsors. The bill aimed to prevent governing bodies from using public funds to pay for membership and any costs associated with membership in associations like the Wyoming Association of Municipalities and the Wyoming County Commissioners Association. Along with membership fees, costs associated with travel and lodging for organization events, and payments to organizations for lobbying efforts would also be prohibited through the proposed law.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The bill would have required governments to record if an official or employee participates in an association while acting in an official capacity or while using public funds and resources. The government would be required to include the amount of time spent while participating with the organization and the nature of any work done with the organization, then publish that information on the government’s website.

The bill was the second attempt at preventing governing bodies from in paying dues to an association with public funds. Brady sponsored a similar bill in 2025.

Local officials were critical of the bill, saying membership in those organizations provides them with tools to help them better function and allows an opportunity to learn from other governing bodies in the state. Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson told SweetwaterNOW the city’s membership in WAM has left him impressed with WAM’s educational offerings and how Rock Springs City Council members have benefitted from them.

“We have found their education incredibly supportive to our Council and my office,” Mickelson said. “Given the statutory requirement for fiscal training, WAM also meets this requirement, not only to the letter of the law, but with a robust training.”

Mickelson said if the bill passed, the city would not be able to maintain its membership and would have lost an important tool.

“Since all those funds support is education of Council members and mayors, I don’t see the benefit to taking away a tool that helps us serve our community better,” Mickelson said.

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners have been vocal about their opposition to the bill since last year, when Brady’s first bill was introduced. While speaking during the commissioners’ Feb. 3 meeting, Commissioner Island Richards discussed the importance the WCCA has in assisting county governments, using a recent issue involving the U.S. Forest Service as an example. Richards said communicating county needs to all levels of government is the commissioners’ job and membership in the WCCA allows access to tools and expertise the county doesn’t otherwise have.

“Without their coordination, Wyoming counties, let alone Sweetwater County, would be left in the dust when it comes to responding to these Federal Register items,” Richards said. “I don’t consider it lobbying, I consider it intergovernmental communication, and I consider it part of our jobs, especially considering that we are legally defined as cooperators, something legislators are not.”

Mickelson said he is happy to see the bill fail, saying the government that governs best is closest to the people.

“The failure of HB131 to be introduced shows our legislators support our communities knowing what’s best for us,” Mickelson said.

Richards told SweetwaterNOW good governance comes from having many voices at the table and the associations bring perspectives from different levels of government together, which leads to better decisions. He said groups like the WCCA fulfill that need in a cost effective way by sharing professional staff. He also doesn’t view House Bill 131 and House Bill 88, which also died, as aiming to protect taxpayer funds.

“They are really about limiting those diverse voices,” Richards said. “What these bills label as lobbying is, in practice, intergovernmental communication, and it helps all of us deliver better outcomes for the people we serve. Most members of the Wyoming House understand that. I believe they made it clear when they rejected both bills by a clear majority of the body.”

SweetwaterNOW attempted to contact Brady via text message using the number listed on her Wyoming Legislature profile. She did not respond as of the publication of this post.