Brady Seeks 2nd Legislative Term in HD60

GREEN RIVER — Rep. Marlene Brady is looking for another term in the Wyoming Legislature representing House District 60 in Green River.

Brady announced her candidacy on her Facebook page May 4.

“When I first ran, I made a simple promise: I’d say what I believe, and I’d vote that way,” she said. “Since elected, that’s what I’ve done.”

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Brady points to conservative ratings websites to back her voting record, which includes being listed as a “Budget Guardian” by Evidence Based Wyoming. However, she says what matters more is she works hard and voted to defend conservative families in Wyoming. She said she isn’t running to play politics, saying she wants to represent the residents in the district and “fight for things that make sense in Wyoming.”

“I believe in accountability at every level, because government must answer to the people, not the other way around,” she said. “I also believe in protecting the freedoms that make Wyoming what it is, supporting our energy and agriculture industries, standing up for parents and their families, and making sure the next generation has the same opportunities we’ve had.”

She said she approached the role by looking at each issue and not yielding to pressure or going along to get along. She also says there’s been a lot of talk about budgets and spending, and while every bill is different, some bills made sense to her while voting no on the ones that didn’t.

The Primary Election will take place Aug. 18.