Brain Balance 307: Your Path to Mental Wellness and Balance

At Brain Balance 307 LLC, we are passionate about providing the highest quality mental health services.

We prioritize building a trusting relationship with our clients, which is why we take a personalized approach to each individual’s needs. We offer a comfortable space where you can feel safe and at ease as you work towards your mental well-being goals.

What Brain Balance 307 does:



Brain Balance 307 offers brain training with NeurOptimal Neurofeedback. NeurOptimal is a comprehensive training system that helps to promote resilience, breaking up of negative patterns, and a smooth transition toward lasting change. Since this form of brain training works with each person’s brain individually, it offers a unique solution to help you reach your wellness goals.

Benefits of NeurOptimal:

How it works:

Once connected to the machine by tiny electrodes attached with sticky paste to the scalp, the patient relaxes, reads, listens to music, etc.

The system reads electrical activity from the brain at 256 times per second and causes feedback (brief pauses) in the music as it notices changes in the brain activity.

Brain Balance 307 is hosting two events to help explain more about their services.

WHEN April 12th

2 PM – 4 PM WHERE White Mountain Library

2935 Sweetwater Dr. Rock Springs

Grace Gasson Small Meeting Room

WHEN April 20th

10 AM – 4 PM WHERE Wild Sage Pop-Up Market

Island Pavilion, Green River

Stephen Walker will be there to explain the system, and what it can help with, and offering free demo sessions.

Mental and Emotional Wellness: NeurOptimal® neurofeedback training can offer support to those struggling with anger, anxiety, depression, stress, sleep issues, trauma and PTSD by promoting a sense of calm and relaxation and helping to manage stress. Users have noted feeling more resilient and less reactive to the daily challenges of life.

Enhanced clarity and cognitive functioning: NeurOptimal® can help improve concentration, problem solving, instruction following, multi-tasking, resource management, logic, executive functioning which can make it a great tool in helping to manage ADHD. Users have reported feeling more productive and focused as well as feeling more motivated and confident.

Peak Physical and Mental Performance: Often used by peak performing athletes and artists, NeurOptimal® helps to improve focus and clarity and maintain calm, which can help reduce performance anxiety and help them to excel in their chosen field. Academic performance can also be enhanced by improving learning, concentration and mental focus.

Services and Pricing:

Insurance doesn’t cover neurofeedback

$80 per session

$85 per session with a credit card

$10 off with referral

Buy 10 sessions for $70 per session ($10 off per session).

Free consultation: You can contact Brain Balance 307 to set up a free consultation to determine if NeurOptimal would be helpful for you!

Stephen Walker is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with over a decade of experience treating mental health challenges in Sweetwater County. For more information please visit their website, facebook page, or call (307) 466-3497.