Branches, Ice, Wind: An Early Fall Snow Day in Photos

Although 2020 has been labeled a strange year, perhaps it isn’t quite as strange as the weather in Wyoming.
An early fall snow day made its way throughout the state of Wyoming, making sure to pass by Sweetwater County. Violent winds coupled with wet snow and freezing temperatures left behind some eye-popping scenery around Rock Springs and Green River.
We know it’s cold outside, so we braved the less-than-desirable weather and went out to snap some photos in the community of the first snowstorm of the year. We’ve also included some photos from our readers.
Stay warm and stay safe, friends! ❄️