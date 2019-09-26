Brandi Quintana (September 22, 1976 – September 23, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Brandi Quintana, 43, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Ms. Quintana was born on September 22, 1976 in Big Rapids, Michigan; the daughter of Ralph A. Yarrington and Sally Lintemuth.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

Brandi was a homemaker for the last eight years.

Ms. Quintana enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, collecting marvel characters, reading, cross stitching, playing Magic: The Gathering, and her pets.

Survivors include her significant other; Michael Schantle of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sons; Chance Schantle of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Kamron Schantle of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter; Jasmine Frost and husband Randall of Gillette, Wyoming, one brother; Kalvin Yarrington of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister; Heather Yarrington of Rock Springs, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and very close friends Monica and Jennifer.

Following cremation, services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.