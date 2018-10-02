Brandon “Randy” Bauer ( November 8, 1949 – September 28, 2018)

PINEDALE — Brandon “Randy” Bauer, 68, passed away peacefully at his home in Pinedale, Wy on September 28, 2018.

He was born on November 8,1949 in Chicago, Il, the son of Francis Bauer and Leona Mau Bauer.

He attended school at Steinmetz High school and graduated with the class of 1967. He married Linda Shramek in Chicago in 1981.

They were later divorced and he went on to marry Jamie Lenz, and they went on to spend several golden years together in Point of Rocks, WY.

He was employed for 25 years at Jim Bridger Power Plant before retiring and moving to Point of Rocks and later Pinedale.

His interests were making people smile, buying rounds at the bar, and spending time with his daughters and having good conversations with friends.

Survivors include his two daughters, Kate Bauer of Pinedale, WY and Lindsay Bauer and her husband Alec Roberts of Salt Lake City, UT; brother Bruce Benson and wife Marion of Rockford IL; and sisters Lynn Baldwin of Denison TX, and Marjorie Morris and husband Don of Maryland.