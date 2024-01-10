Brandon Thomas Sheridan (February 9, 1987 – January 7, 2024)

Brandon Thomas Sheridan, 36 passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah, with his family surrounding him.

Brandon was born on February 9, 1987 in Sheridan, Wyoming to proud parents Steve and Colleen Sutherlund. He attended school in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Brandon worked many different jobs throughout his life but operating a rig in the oil field was what he loved the most.

December 1, 2014, Brandon married the love of his life, Kasie Rose Eccker, in Green River, Wyoming. Together they built a life and had four beautiful children.

Brandon enjoyed spending time with his wife and children, fishing, gambling, and fixing things. Brandon had a solution for everything. There weren’t many strangers to Brandon, only friends he hadn’t met yet.

Brandon is preceded in death by his mother, Colleen Ann Sutherlund, Grandparents Richard and Beverly Sutherlund, and his middle child, a rainbow baby.

Survivors include his wife Kasie Rose Sheridan, his four children, Brantley Thomas-James Sheridan, Kastyn Ellen-Amora Sheridan, Breklynn Rose-Marie Sheridan, and Kaine (Joey) Joseph-Cole Sheridan, his father, Steve Sutherlund, Brothers, Brady Sheridan (Laura), Brian Muller, Osama Jubran, Shane Roush, sister Sara Jett (Travis), in-laws Craig and Jennifer Porter, Amber Corona, Dustin Newkirk, Calvin Naylor, Weston Naylor (John), and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.