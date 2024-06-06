Brandon Walter Bailey (October 21, 1983 – June 2, 2024)

Brandon Walter Bailey, 40, passed away June 2, 2024 following injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the last 19 years.

He was born on October 21, 1983 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the son of Arnold Bailey and Kimberley Reich.

Brandon graduated high school with the Star Valley class of 2002 before heading off to work in the oil field as a pump operator and CDL driver.

He married Brandi Stockton in Sweetwater County on March 17, 2010; they later divorced.

Brandon found solace and true happiness being outdoors, whether he was on a hunting trip, camping, casting a line in a serene fishing spot, riding his motorcycle, or tearing down a slope on his snowboard. Above all else he loved spending time with his kids, family, and friends, who will cherish his memory and hold wonderful memories of him in their hearts forever.

Survivors include his father Arnold and wife Robin of Idaho Falls, ID; son Dominique Sampley; daughters Cassidy Sampley, Sierra Bailey, Savanna Bailey, Erin Bailey, all of Rock Springs, WY; brothers Jason Bailey and wife Heather of Norfork, NE, Jared Bailey of Idaho Falls, ID; sister Lindsey Glissendorf and husband Jeff of Pocatello, ID; nieces Madison Bailey, Brenna Bailey, Olivia Bailey, Nora Bailey, Emmalee Glissendorf, Alyssa Glissendorf; and nephew Donald Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents as well as his mother Kimberly Bailey.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Sweetwater County Picnic Grounds, 11 Riverview Road, Green River, WY. The family asks that you bring a favorite dish that reminds you of Brandon to contribute for the potluck.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.