Brandy Michelle (Domson) Harrison (February 2, 1987 – May 4, 2026)

Brandy Michelle (Domson) Harrison passed away Monday, May 4, 2026 at East Idaho region Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after a two year illness.

Her best friends Maygan and Jayme were by her side when she passed.

Brandy was born February 2, 1987 to Duane and Mary Terese Domson. She was the middle child of three. She has two brothers: older brother Jason and younger brother Jeremy.

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Brandy attended schools in Rock Springs, then later moved to Idaho and married Garrett Harrison and then later divorced. Brandys children were her pets; dogs, Robbie, Roy and Rotto and her cat Remi. She loved taking them for walks around Idaho Falls.

She worked as a waitress, bartender, and general manager in the food industry, and later in home health care. She enjoyed being around and helping people.

She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Survivors include her parents Duane and Mary Terese Domson (Rock Springs); brothers Jason Domson and wife Ailene (Green River), Jeremy Domson and girlfriend Brittany (Rock Springs); Uncle Darell Domson (Rock Springs); grandmother Trudy Guantt (Rock Springs); and lots of cousins.

She was proceeded in death by her grand parents Bill and Betty Domson Jr, grandfather Richard Gauntt and her beloved dogs Robbie and Roy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Santa Fe restaurant, Saturday, May 23 at 2 p.m.

Please make all donations to Sweetwater County Humane Society, the Rock Springs or Green River Animal Shelters.