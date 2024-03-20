Brandy Michelle Stocks McKinney (February 13, 1980 – March 15, 2024)

Brandy Michelle Stocks McKinney tragically passed away March 15, 2024. She was born February 13, 1980, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Floyd Ray Stocks and Grace Annette Stocks.

Brandy was a caregiver from childhood. She befriended elderly people, spent time with them and helped them the best way a little child could. Eventually she became a CNA and cared for people in their homes until an injury forced her into early retirement from the health care industry.

Despite the chronic pain that this injury caused she always tried to live life to the fullest. The injury didn’t keep her from continuing to be a caregiver.

In addition to caring for her family, Brandy’s home was always open to people in need, and she almost always had bonus family members around that she cared for. She had a gift for connecting with people whom society had deemed unworthy. She loved animals and even worked at a veterinarian office for a while.

She enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Ray Stocks and her dog Hershey whom she loved like a child.

She is survived by her husband William Mckinney, her son, Kyler Perry-Stocks, 20, her daughter, Rylee Mckinney, 16, all of Casper, Wyoming, her Mother, Grace Stocks of Green River, Wyoming, her beloved dog Loki, her brother, Keegan Stocks (Trish) of Rock Springs, Wyoming, her Sister, Mindy France (Chadd) of Williston, North Dakota, and several nieces and nephews.

Her desire to live a life full of fun and laughter will leave a void in all of us.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday March 24, 2024, in Casper, at the Quality Inn, 821 N. Poplar St from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. The memorial will be given at 1 p.m. but please feel welcome to come and remember Brandy with us in the way she would have loved—playing games, throughout the day. Her children request that you wear either something tie-dye or a beanie.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Casper Humane Society, the Make-a-Wish foundation, or Autism Speaks.