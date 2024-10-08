Brayden Lee Ames (August 30, 2011 – October 6, 2024)

Brayden Lee Ames, 13, a resident of rural Vienna, Illinois and Granger, Wyoming, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 6, 2024, at 4:12 p.m. at Deaconess Regional Healthcare Service in Marion, Illinois from injuries he sustained in an ATV accident.

Brayden was born August 30, 2011 in Evanston, Wyoming. He was truly a miracle, weighing just 15 ounces and being ten and one-half inches in length at the time of his birth. He was the son of Travis Lee and Ambyer Leann (Andrew) Ames.

In addition to his parents, Brayden is survived by his brothers – Daniel (Cassidy) Ames of Fayetteville, North Caolina, where Daniel is stationed with the U.S. Army at Fort Liberty and Caleb Ames of Vienna; maternal grandparents – Robert and Rhonda Andrew of Granger, Wyoming; paternal grandparents – Robert and Brenda Ames & Penny and David Rockwell all of Vienna; great grandmothers – Sally Taylor and Sally Stout both of Vienna; bonus grandparents – Tom and Jolean Domson of Lyman, Nebraska; aunts & uncles – Linda Andrew, Justin Andrew, Taylor (Lee) Givens, Katie Ames, Justin (his daughter Kynlee) Ames, and Robbie (Brittini) Trigg; as well as a host of cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Brayden was preceded in death by his great grandparents – Clyde Taylor, Bud Stout, Raymond and Lois Ames, Red and Sharon Harsha, & Dan and Phyllis Andrew.

Brayden was a sixth grade student at the Buncombe Grade School, where his mother, Ambyer, was his homeroom teacher. Brayden participated in a number of sports, including track, cross country and baseball. Basketball, however, was his favorite sport. Brayden had also been involved in 4-H activities, including a cooking program.

Brayden enjoyed hanging out with his buddies, 4-wheeling, and swimming. He loved being outdoors and was full of life and energy. He knew no fear and was inquisitive and curious about everything. Brayden had an insatiable desire to learn and know everything that he could and would ask endless questions in the pursuit of this knowledge.

Brayden attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church near Buncombe.

The family will receive friends and relatives at a visitation which will be conducted Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Those attending the visitation are invited to wear blue for Brayden.

A private funeral service will be held.

Contributions may be made to the family for the creation of a fund which will be established in Brayden’s memory. Donations may be left in the care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, Illinois 62995. Please make checks payable to either Travis Ames or Ambyer Ames.

To share a memory of Brayden or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.