Braydon Rizzi (October 10, 2001 – December 21, 2018)

NAMPA, ID — Braydon Aaron Rizzi, 17, of Nampa, Idaho passed away December 21, 2018 as a result of injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle.

He was born in Boise, Idaho on October 10, 2001 to Aaron and Mattie (Smith) Rizzi. He was a junior at Ridgevue High School and was on the soccer team.

Braydon is survived by his parents, Mattie Rizzi and Aaron Rizzi; his brother, Chance Rizzi; he also leaves his maternal grandparents, Debbie and Clay Hincks, Steve and Debbie Smith; and his paternal grandparents, Sherry and August Rizzi, all of whom reside in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles, Troy and Michelle Smith of Scottsdale, Arizona, Misty and Dustin Glenn of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and James and Lisa Scott of Rock Springs, Wyoming; along with his cousins, Jaxyn Hincks, Presley Smith, Emily Wilke, Kaden Wilke, and Dillynn Scott; as well as several other family members.

He is preceded in death by his aunt, Amie Scott.

Braydon loved playing soccer, being with his friends, listening to music, and working on his car stereo with his dad. He was very passionate about everything he did and accomplished anything he put his mind to.

He will be greatly missed by many and will be remembered for his quick wit and amazing sense of humor that left a smile on your face. He befriended everyone he met with his kind nature and easy smile.

A celebration of life is planned for 1:00PM on Saturday February 2, 2019 in the Ridgevue High School auditorium at 18800 Madison Rd, Nampa, ID.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you be kind to those you come in contact with, perform a random act of kindness, and hold your loved ones close. Service or Memorial Information.