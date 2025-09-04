BRC Family Hearing Solutions $1000 off a Premium Set of Hearing Aids Through September 30th

BRC Family Hearing Solutions is a locally owned Audiology clinic located in Green River Wyoming. BRC offers comprehensive hearing evaluations, fitting and servicing of hearing aids, custom hearing protection, and much more for all ages.

If you feel like you have a hard time keeping up with conversations, have to ask others to repeat themselves often, or notice you’ve been increasing the volume on the radio or TV, it’s probably time to get your hearing checked and start considering hearing aids!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

September is Healthy Aging Month and there’s no better time to invest in your hearing health. For a limited time, get $1000 off a set of premium hearing aids and enjoy life with clarity, connection, and confidence! Because healthy aging starts with staying connected. Offer ends September 30, 2025. Call our office at 307-875-1460 for an appointment.

Hear every moment and live every moment by trusting the ladies who listen.