BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Missing Father and Son at Flaming Gorge

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have been searching for a middle-aged man and his 7-year-old son after the duo were reported as overdue from a side by side ride at the Flaming Gorge.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday morning between 6 and 7 am about the missing father and son. During their search, deputies found the side by side in the lake at the bottom of a nearly 200 foot cliff.
The Sheriff’s Office sent out a dive team and they are still searching as of Saturday night. The Sheriff’s Office has not disclosed the location of the search yet.
SweetwaterNOW has been in contact with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and more information will become available Sunday or Monday.