BREAKING: Car Crashes into Parked Vehicle on Blair Avenue Early Monday Morning

ROCK SPRINGS–Some residents in Rock Springs were awakened with a crash early this morning on Blair Avenue, in what appeared to be a hit and run.

A white Ford crashed into a parked Suburban at about 2:30 am Monday morning. According to a report from a resident of the neighborhood, the Ford pushed the Suburban a full car length ahead into another parked vehicle.

The driver of the Ford then pulled up onto the sidewalk in an attempt to get his vehicle unstuck. When the driver was unable to do so, it appeared as though the driver left the truck on foot.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to the resident’s account, the Rock Springs Police Department reported to the scene and began to search for the driver.

Updates as we get them.