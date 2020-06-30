BREAKING: Fatal Shooting in Rock Springs Under Investigation

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Several Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives are investigating the shooting death of a Rock Springs woman in her 40s that occurred late Monday evening at a private residence in the 100 block of Steamboat Drive in the unincorporated Clearview Acres neighborhood west of Rock Springs.

Law enforcement personnel remain on scene as of 8 a.m. this morning and the investigation is active and ongoing.

No further details will be released at this time.