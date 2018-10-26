BREAKING NEWS: Deputies, Search & Rescue Looking for Rock Springs Man

ROCK SPRINGS — Deputies and Sweetwater County Search & Rescue volunteers are searching for a missing Rock Springs man this morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Lowell, 74-year-old Terry Meador of Rock Springs was reported missing by family members to the Rock Springs Police Department.

Meador left town alone on a hunting trip in the area south of Rock Springs and his pickup was found stuck just north of Pine Mountain about 11 miles west of Wyoming Highway 430. It is in this area that the search is being concentrated.

The Sheriff’s Office mobile command post has been set up, and searchers plan to deploy aerial drones as well as ground searchers.

Officials ask that anyone with information, particularly those who may have encountered Meador, contact the Sheriff’s Office.

SweetwaterNOW will provide more updates as they become available.