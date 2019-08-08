BREAKING: One Fatality Reported in Head On Collision on Rock Springs Frontage Road

ROCK SPRINGS– At approximately 7:47 am, Thursday, August 8, there was a two vehicle head on collision on the frontage road (Foothill Boulevard) near the Rock Springs KOA.

One vehicle was traveling Eastbound while the other vehicle was traveling Westbound. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Ben Schlosser, it appears as though the vehicle traveling Eastbound crossed over into the Westbound lane.

As of now, there are four injured persons and one fatality, Lt. Schlosser said.

SweetwaterNOW will update this story as more details become available.