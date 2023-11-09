Breezy With a High Near 41

Weather Story:

Temperatures remain near normal today, reaching the 40s for most locations. Skies will remain sunny, with light winds for most locations. A slow warming trend returns through the upcoming weekend, with highs back in the 50s by Sunday.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.