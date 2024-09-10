Brenda Gail Worthen (October 13, 1957 – September 8, 2024)

Brenda Gail Worthen, 66, of Green River passed away September 8, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

She was born on October 13, 1957, in Bellflower, California, the daughter of Allan David Patterson and Louis Burnett.

Brenda graduated from the Emery County High School with the class of 1975 before attending college in eastern Utah.

She married Jeffrey Ray Worthen in Orangeville, Utah on May 8, 1976.

Brenda worked as a respiratory therapist for Lincare until her retirement in 2001.

She had a fondness for Harry Potter, British TV, camping, and spending time with her family and dogs. She also enjoyed volunteering at the library and going to yard sales.

Survivors include her husband Jeff Worthen of Green River; son James Worthen of Casper; daughter Kennedy Worthen of Casper; brothers Eric Patterson of Denver, Scott Patterson of Elko, Nevada, Brian Patterson of Fayetteville, Indiana, and Todd Patterson of Syracuse, Utah; sisters Julie Russel of American Fork, Utah, and Lisa Butterworth of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren Spencer, Connor, Maddie, Alexis, and Aaron.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alan and Lois Patterson.

Graveside services and inurnment will take place on Friday, October 4, 2024, at the Orangeville City Cemetery, Orangeville, Utah.

In lieu of flowers and donations to the Sweetwater County Library Foundation is appreciated.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.