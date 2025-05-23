Brenda Mullen (Sept. 15, 1941 – May 8, 2025)

Brenda Mullen, 83, passed away May 8, 2025 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs.

She was born on September 15, 1941 in Marianna, West Virginia, the daughter of Oliver and Ethel Moore.

Brenda graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1959.

She married Robert “Bob” Mullen in Jackson on June 25, 1982; he preceded her in death on August 23, 2016.

Brenda took great pleasure in seeing the country from her motor home with her husband and dogs. She loved spending the winters escaping the cold in Quartzite, AZ where she enjoyed searching for the best deals at flea markets, and making a friend out of anybody. She had a quick sense of humor and a contagious laugh. Brenda had a big heart and found great joy in being the caretaker of the family.

Survivors include her daughter Joni Retel of Rock Springs, brother Tony Moore and wife Francine of Rock Springs; and granddaughter Randi Allak and husband Amir of Cottonwood Heights, UT.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents Ethel and Oliver, son John J. Retel, sister Vera Russell, and brother Larry Moore.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.

