Brent Bettolo

Tell us a little about yourself.

I have been a proud resident of Rock Springs all my life, and I am a third-generation resident of Sweetwater County. My grandparents immigrated to Superior to work in the mines and later moved to Rock Springs. My parents Bruno and Laverne Bettolo lived and worked in Rock Springs for 60 plus years. My children Devon and Tyler were raised here as well.

I am a graduate of Rock Springs High School as well the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. My education has given me an appreciation for what Wyoming and Rock Springs has to offer.

I have been an Industrial Products Distributor and a Manufacturer’s Representative working with the Soda Ash Industry, Coal Mines, and Oil and Gas Companies throughout Sweetwater County. This 30 plus years of experience has been key to my understanding the major businesses that help so much in the growth of our city .

It has also enhanced my knowledge of how the boom and bust cycle that we experience, affects our local economy.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

We are in a critical situation in Rock Springs due to the lack of revenue the city is receiving from the state. The Mayor, City Council, and City Staff need to work hard and make sure that we are doing everything that we can to maintain the services the city provides for the people of Rock Springs.

I really look forward to giving it my all to help in any way that I can. I have a lot to learn about the workings of the city council and how the city departments operate as well. I look forward to meeting those challenges. I believe I offer a progressive approach to meeting the challenges that we face.

One thing that I can promise is to be as proactive as possible in bringing new solutions to issues that face our city. There are always improvements that can be made, and culture of continuous improvement must become the norm.

How can voters contact you?

Cell Phone: 307-212-0892

Email: babettolo@yahoo.com