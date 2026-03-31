Brent Bien Hosting Town Halls in Green River and Rock Springs April 1–2

Brent Bien Hosting Town Halls in Green River and Rock Springs April 1–2

Wyoming native Brent Bien will be hosting a series of town hall meetings in Sweetwater County on April 1 and 2, giving community members the opportunity to hear his perspective and ask questions directly.

Bien, a graduate of the University of Wyoming College of Engineering and the United States Naval War College, is a retired Marine Corps Colonel, aviator, and combat veteran. He and his wife have been married for nearly 30 years and raised three daughters.

He says his campaign is focused on accountability, fiscal responsibility, and protecting individual liberties, with an emphasis on keeping decision-making in the hands of Wyoming residents.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Community members are invited to attend any of the following town halls:

April 1st
6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Town Hall – Western Wyoming Community College – Green River

April 2
12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Town Hall – Eagles Aeire 151 – Rock Springs
5:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Town Hall – Kentucky Fried Chicken – Rock Springs

These events are open to the public and provide an opportunity for residents to engage in conversation about the future of Wyoming.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

GRHS Cheer Coach Mikayla Smart Steps Away After Building State Powerhouse

GRHS Cheer Coach Mikayla Smart Steps Away After Building State Powerhouse

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 31, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 31, 2026

Adorable Adoptables: SweetPea, Duke, Merle

Adorable Adoptables: SweetPea, Duke, Merle

Sweetwater County Rivals Collide as GRHS Hosts RSHS

Sweetwater County Rivals Collide as GRHS Hosts RSHS