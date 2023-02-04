Brent Lewis Andersen (February 24, 1943 – February 1, 2023)

Brent Lewis Andersen, 79, of Green River left his earthly home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born to Glenna and Benjamin Rex Andersen in Brigham City, Utah on February 24, 1943 he was the first of five siblings.

As a young boy, Brent loved his dog Brando, his mother’s cooking and grew up to be a talented football and basketball player. He excelled in school and played the trumpet in the band. He graduated from Box Elder High School. He also was blessed with his first daughter Michelle while living in Brigham City.

Brent went on to receive his undergraduate from Weber State University and his PhD in Psychology from Utah State University in1976 where he graduated Summa Cum Laude. His doctoral dissertation on “The Effects of Interpersonal Competition on the Performance of Schizophrenics” was requested by Sorbonne University in Paris, France.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Brent met his wife Kathryn Fanos while doing his residency in Evanston, Wyoming. They were married in 1975 and later settled in Green River, Wyoming where they raised three children: Jonathan, Ashley and Justin.

Brent worked as a psychologist for 47 years doing private practice and psychological evaluations for the State of Wyoming. He was fascinated by his work and the people he met along the way. He later went on to work as a psychologist for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 and retired there in 2010.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings, but particularly enjoyed preparing lessons and sharing the gospel with the High Priests. He spent many weekends driving to Manila to share the lessons to the visitors and inmates at Daggett County Jail.

Brent loved helping people and he could spend hours chatting with his friends and neighbors. He enjoyed hunting and exploring in the mountains of Wyoming. He had a love of old muscle cars and music. Later in life, he renewed his passion for photography. His favorite subjects were his grandchildren, wild horses and flowers.

He would say his biggest blessings in life were his grandchildren (and grand cats) who all adored him and put up with him relentlessly teasing them. He always had the time to listen and give the best guidance, but never shied away from cracking a joke even when he shouldn’t. He never missed an opportunity for Chinese food or a hot fudge sundae (with peanuts) from McDonalds. He was a man strong in his faith and at peace with his life.

He leaves behind his wife of 47 years Kathryn Fanos of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, Michelle Andersen-Viselli and husband Mike of Henderson, Nevada, Ashley Bollinger and husband Jesse of Cottonwood Heights, Utah; two sons, Jonathan Andersen and wife Cami of Evanston, Wyoming, Justin Andersen and wife Bonnie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Shauna Millard and husband Douglas of South Ogden, Utah; 13 grandchildren, Jared, Jana, Alexis, Jordan, Shaelynn, Autumn, Nicholas, Stella, Rowan, Caroline, Charlotte, Charles and Jackson; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kim Andersen, Gary Andersen; and one sister, Jan Platero.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Brent’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com