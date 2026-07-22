Brent Walk Enters Hall of Fame

Photographed from left to right. Braeden Walk, Brennan Walk, Natalie Walk, and Brent Walk. Photo sent in from Brent Walk.

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Brent Walk’s resume speaks for itself, but his latest honor places him among Wyoming’s coaching greats.

The longtime Mountain View football coach has been inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame following a career that has included four state championships and a win percentage of 75%.

Walk spent 14 seasons as Mountain View’s head coach after taking over the program in 2012, compiling a 109-35 record while helping establish one of Wyoming’s premier Class 2A programs. During his tenure, the Buffalos won state championships in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2025 while finishing as state runners-up in 2013 and 2018.

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Mountain View also claimed eight conference championships under Walk in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

His individual accolades are equally impressive. Walk was named the Wyoming Coaches Association Coach of the Year four times and earned 2A West Conference Coach of the Year honors eight times. He was also selected to serve as the head coach of Wyoming’s Shrine Bowl team in 2014, 2021 and 2026.

Walk’s influence extended well beyond the wins and championships. He coached 72 all-state selections during his time at Mountain View, including 14 players who earned Class 2A State Player of the Year honors. Fourteen of his players were named to the Casper Star-Tribune Super 25 team, including one Offensive Player of the Year and one Defensive Player of the Year.

He also coached 29 Mountain View players who went on to compete in the Shrine Bowl and 11 players who continued their football careers at the collegiate level.

Walk’s coaching journey began in 1995 in Arizona, where he served as an assistant football coach while also coaching golf. He returned to Wyoming in 2006 and joined the Mountain View coaching staff in 2008 before being named head football coach four years later.

Under Walk’s leadership, Mountain View became synonymous with consistency and excellence. The Buffalos reached six state championship games and capped his final season in 2025 with an undefeated state championship campaign.