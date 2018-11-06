Brett Alan Pickerel (January 22, 1963 – November 4, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Brett Alan Pickerel, 55, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Brett was born on January 22, 1963 in Rock Springs, Wyoming the son of Donald Pickerel and Earlene Dodrill.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and obtained an automotive technician degree.

Brett worked for the Wyoming Highway Department for 20 years, and as a mechanic for No-Bull Construction for the 6 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family, and junk hunting in the hills. Brett volunteered as an EMT and a firefighter, and he was also a city councilman in Superior, Wyoming. Dogs were the love of Brett’s life, and he could fix anything.

Survivors include one son; Jesse Pickerel and wife Shana of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Cassandra Pickerel of Oregon, Alicia Giles of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one adopted son; Bryan Foster of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sisters; Donnet Baughman and significant other Al Hofer of Riverton, Wyoming, Kathy Davis and husband Don of Grand Junction, Colorado, one half-sister; Billie Jean Hampton and husband Jim of Riverton, Wyoming, two granddaughters; Adelia and Kyra, several nieces and nephews including; Tami Kendrick and husband John, Robbie Hampton and wife Linette, Vanessa Collier, and Ashley Hawkins.

Brett was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Donald Pickerel and Michael Pickerel.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Bunning Hall, 603 South Main Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

