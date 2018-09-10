Brett Beisner (November 19, 1962 – September 5, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Brett Beisner, 55, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Wednesday September 5, 2018 at his home. Mr. Beisner was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming since 1992 and former resident of Hanna, Wyoming.

He was born on November 19, 1962 in Carbondale, Illinois, the son of Bobby Beisner and Barbara Nisbit Beisner.

Mr. Beisner attended school in Ava, Illinois and Saratoga, Wyoming. He was a Saratoga High School graduate with the class of 1981.

He married Glenda Brawley in Hanna, Wyoming on December 28, 1985 in Hanna, Wyoming. From this union they had two sons. They later divorced.

Mr. Beisner was employed by Jim Bridger Power Plant since July 2002. He currently was an Outside Operations Shift Supervisor.

His interests included spending time with his sons, camping, hunting, riding his Harley, music, and cooking.

Survivors included his mother Barbara Beisner of Ava, Illinois, two sons, Tanner Beisner and Bryson Beisner both of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers, Bryan Beisner and wife Donna of High Point, North Carolina, Bill Beisner and wife Pam of Aztec, New Mexico, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William A. and Ola Beisner and maternal grandparents, Keith and Virginia Nisbit, father and one brother Robert Beisner.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of his life will be conducted at 2 pm Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Friday, one hour prior to services