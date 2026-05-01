Brett Ward (July 13, 1967 – April 17, 2026)

Brett Ward of Spokane, Washington, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2026. He was born in 1967 and carried a lifelong passion for music and literature, interests that shaped both his character and the way he connected with others.

Brett grew up in Rock Springs, where he graduated in 1985. He later moved to Seattle, to follow his love of music, a pursuit that remained central to his life. Over the last seven years, Brett lived with a commitment to sobriety, a journey that reflected his strength and personal growth.

Known for his kindness, warmth, and quick sense of humor, Brett left a lasting impression on all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

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He is survived by his two sisters Steffani Gatley and Libby Smith, his brother Dallas Ward, much extended family, and his close, longtime friends, the Grenier family of Spokane.

A small private memorial will be held in the summer in Washington State.