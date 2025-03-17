Breuna Parks (Feb. 1, 1959 – Feb. 19, 2025)

Breuna Parks

February 1959 – February 2025

Our dear sister Breuna Parks, 66 passed away suddenly at her home in Onaway Michigan on February 19, 2025.

Breuna was born to Raymond S Parks and Betty J O’Brien in Utah. Our family moved to Wyoming when she was a teenager. Later in life she moved to Michigan where she could live her best life being her true self.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, painting, cooking and most of all her gardening.

Breuna was a loving, kind, caring, thoughtful and spit fire sassy soul who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her sisters: Billie Parks of Green River, Jalynn and Robert Ryan of Green River, Michelle and Kelby McPherson of Green River, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, Aunt Nancy O’Brien and many cousins. Her Michigan family that cared for her and loved her like she was part of their family: Tiffany Marie, Frank Adams and Sharon Bellant. Thank you all for always being wonderful to our sister, giving her a home and accepting her always.

Proceeded in death by her parents, paternal and maternal grandparents, Sister Penny Christensen, nephews Jared Bullocks and Shane Oliver.

Cremation has taken place. We will be doing a celebration of life in Wyoming later this summer.