Brewer Receives 55 Years to Life for 2023 Murder

GREEN RIVER – William Thomas Brewer will be an old man when and if he is released from prison.

Brewer, 34, was sentenced to between 55 years and life in prison by District Court Judge Richard Lavery Monday afternoon for the 2023 murder of Colter Watsabaugh. Brewer’s sentencing hearing lasted more than four hours and featured tearful statements from Colter’s family, as well as pleas from Brewer’s supporters seeking leniency from Lavery. Colter’s family argued for a life sentence, though Brewer’s defense attorney, Jonathan Gerard, argued for a sentence of 25 to 40 years.

Brewer initially pleaded guilty to second-degree murder during a change of plea hearing Dec. 3, 2024. Brewer originally faced first-degree murder charges following the incident, with the possibility of receiving life in prison or the death penalty due to a possible enhancement related to Brewer’s past violent felony crimes if he was convicted.

There are no two ways about it, this is a horrific crime. District Court Judge Richard Lavery

Brewer stabbed Colter 26 times in a vicious attack inside of his friend’s Honda Pilot. Brewer then attempted to hide Colter’s body by partially burying him near Reliance and dumped the vehicle down a ravine outside Rock Springs. Brewer later turned himself in to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office July 17, 2023, less than 24 hours after Colter’s body was discovered.

Video of interviews conducted by sheriff’s office detectives Matthew Wharton and Jeff Sheaman were shown by Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe and Criminal Chief Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Micaela Lira to illustrate Brewer being uncooperative as they questioned him about Colter’s death. The two were called as witnesses to discuss how Brewer behaved after he turned himself in. Brewer would repeatedly respond to the detectives’ questions by saying he didn’t know, that he had blacked out, or that he didn’t want to talk about the incident.

“I knew he was withholding information,” Sheaman told the court.

Further testimony and images from Colter’s autopsy highlighted the aggressive nature of Colter’s murder. Retired detective Michelle Hall said so much blood had pooled inside the front passenger portion of the Honda Pilot Colter was stabbed in that it seeped out of the closed door. Little blood was found in the front driver’s side portion of the vehicle where Brewer was sitting, evidence that was used to show Brewer wasn’t being attacked by Colter and Brewer’s attack wasn’t done in self-defense. Many of the wounds Colter suffered during the attack were determined to be defensive wounds Colter incurred as he was attempting to keep Brewer’s knife from striking vital areas.

“His right side was essentially a slab of meat for (Brewer) to work on,” Erramouspe said.

Erramouspe also highlighted the physical differences between the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Brewer and the 5-foot-6, 130-pound Colter leading Erramouspe to refer to Brewer as a grizzly.

“This was a mauling,” Erramouspe said.

The Impact of Brewer’s Crime

While reading victim impact statements, Colter’s family spoke about how his death has left a permanent hole in their family. They also argued for a sentence that would ensure Brewer would not be released.

“I’ve witnessed things today I did not want to see,” Joe Watsabaugh, Colton’s father, said.

Joe said he had to explain the circumstances of Colter’s death to his family and was the one to tell Colter’s oldest daughter, who was seven years old at the time, that her father died.

“We cried until there were no more tears,” he said.

Joe read a letter Colter’s daughter wrote to Lavery asking the judge to send Brewer to prison for the rest of his life. The letter states Colter was killed two weeks before his daughter’s eighth birthday expressed how much she misses her father.

“Growing up without my dad is hard,” Joe said as he read the letter.

Brewer received support from Rock Springs resident Joyce Jansa Corcoran, who described Brewer’s situation an American tragedy caused by drugs and alcohol. She helped Brewer after he was released from the detention center for a prior incident through the church group she works with and said he was a pleasant person and a joy to be with when he wasn’t using. She said the two became friends and said Brewer is a good man who struggles with addiction.

“When someone’s an alcoholic, you have no control, no control at all,” she said.

Brewer spoke briefly prior to receiving his sentence, telling Colter’s family he didn’t have any animosity towards him and expressed regret that his and Colter’s children would grow up without fathers. Brewer also wanted to tell Colter’s family that he will continue to better his life and work to reach out to others and ensure they don’t make the same mistakes he made.

Gerard argued for a lighter sentence that would give Brewer hope for a life after prison. A group of University of Wyoming law students working with Gerard also spoke in favor of a lighter sentence for Brewer.

“You’re a Dangerous Man”

“There are no two-ways about it, this is a horrific crime,” Lavery said.

Before issuing Brewer’s sentence, Lavery expressed concern with Brewer’s actions. Lavery said while Brewer’s character was a major topic of the hearing and admits Brewer had a difficult life, he said there was also a lot of violence in Brewer’s life. Lavery also said Brewer always had a way of justifying his actions and the stabbing was unjustifiable.

“Your behavior causes me great concern … You’re a dangerous man,” Lavery said.

Lavery said Brewer was a pleasant person during the court proceedings but believes there’s another side to him beyond what Brewer displayed in court. Lavery also questioned if Brewer could be rehabilitated. Lavery said Brewer has had multiple opportunities to turn his life around after his prior crimes but did not follow through.

Lavery also commented on Brewer’s use of methamphetamine prior to Colter’s death. He said methamphetamine “causes people to do terrible things” and admits he is sick of hearing about how meth is brought into the country. Lavery said he realizes the drug wouldn’t be such a problem if there wasn’t a huge demand for it, saying one of the aspects he considers when issuing a sentence is if the sentence can be used as a deterrent to similar crimes.

Addressing the family, Lavery said anything that happens in his courtroom won’t assist the family in overcoming their loss. He said peace can be found in the memories they have of Colter and encouraged them to keep their memories of him.

“Nothing that happens here is going to help, but I hope you find peace,” Lavery said.