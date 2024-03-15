Brian “Cutter” Paul Nasi (September 24, 1982 – March 5, 2024)

Brian “Cutter” Paul Nasi, 41, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 16 years and former resident of Michigan.

He was born September 24, 1982 in Iron Mountain, Michigan; the son of Larry Albert Nasi and Karen Jean Rantala.

Cutter attended schools in Iron Mountain, Michigan and was a 2001 graduate of Iron Mountain High School. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Surveying at Michigan Tech University.

He worked for Ingberg-Miller Engineers for four years as a Surveyor.

Cutter enjoyed hunting and fishing. Liem his nephew was the apple of Cutters eye and they had a very special relationship.

Survivors include his mother Karen Swanson of Green River, Wyoming; father, Larry Nasi and wife Joy of Kingsford, Michigan; two half-brothers, Timothy Nasi and wife Andra of Green Bay, Wisconsin; Jonathan Nasi of Denver, Colorado; two half-sisters, Kristen Swanson of Fort Collins, Colorado; EmmaKay Nasi and companion Matt if Kingsford, Michigan; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death his maternal grandparents, Paul and Irene Rantala; paternal grandparents., Toivo and Ina Nasi; and his stepfather, Donald Swanson.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.