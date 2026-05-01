Brian D. Novak (October 11, 1963 – April 30, 2026)

It is with profound sadness that the family of Brian D. Novak announces his passing. Born on October 11, 1963, in Laramie, Brian lived a life full of adventure and love, until his peaceful departure on April 30, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Brian was a devoted husband to his wife Kristi for 37 years, and a loving father and father-in-law to his son, Neil Novak and daughter-in-law Sami. He was the proud grandparent of Mavrik Novak and was eagerly awaiting the birth of his granddaughter.

He is survived by his father-in-law, Andy Anderson, and two siblings, Teri Brito and husband Mike of Cheyenne, and Craig Novak and partner Rick Anderson of Palm Springs, California. He also leaves behind in-laws, Jamie Christensen, Dirk and Melissa Anderson and Jeri Christensen. His extended family includes nephews Blaine (Jordan and Beau) Christensen, Kael Anderson; nieces Tarin Anderson, Erica Brito, Elise (Asher) Brito, Brittany (Cody and Reed) Burdett, Blaec (Danny, Ashton, Bryce and Roman) Blaisdell.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Brian was the son of Juanita and Antone Novak, who preceded him in death, along with his grandparents and daughter, Aly Novak. He was a graduate of Laramie High School’s class of 1982, Brian furthered his education at Western Wyoming Community College, obtaining certifications in both mine and industrial maintenance.

For 32 years, Brian dedicated himself to his work at TATA Chemicals, where he made significant contributions as a miner operator, roofbolter, and mechanic. His hardworking nature and commitment to his craft were admired by colleagues and friends alike. Beyond his professional achievements, Brian was an active member of the Nodaho Bowhunters Club, where he shared his passion for archery and the great outdoors.

An avid outdoorsman, Brian enjoyed many years hunting and fishing with friends and family throughout Wyoming. His adventurous spirit followed him to Missouri, where he embraced the challenge of hunting whitetail deer and fishing for bass. Yet, above all, Brian cherished the moments spent with his family. In the crisp fall air, you could find him in the stands whether it be hunting or cheering for his son as he played and now coaches college football. Watching his son coach became a second priority when his grandson was born and could attend games with grandpa. His hands were never idle, as he loved tinkering in his shop, fulfilling his honey-do list for his wife, and completing his daughter-in-law’s “grandpa-list.”

Brian was a man of quick wit, candid humor, and quiet generosity. He quietly connected with others, often impacting lives in ways he never imagined. His legacy of taking care of his family and willingness to share his time and knowledge will forever be remembered by those fortunate enough to have known him.

In honoring Brian’s memory, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice, whose compassionate care and support provided comfort during his final days. The family also extends their deepest gratitude to his dedicated team of doctors, nurses, hospice care providers, and the countless individuals who offered their support and love.

As the family bids farewell to Brian, they celebrate the life of a devoted family man, a skilled craftsman, and a true friend. His spirit will continue to thrive in the hearts of those who loved him. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be held at 27935 N Scout Ridge Dr. in Maryville, Missouri on Saturday, May 9 from noon to 2 p.m. Services will take place in Wyoming at a later date.

“Rest in peace, babe. Your journey has touched us all, and your memory will forever be a guiding light in our lives.”