Brian Garduno (February 10, 1961 - October 13, 2025).

Brian Garduno, 64, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at his residence in North Salt Lake.

Phyllis E. Simons gave birth to Brian on Feb. 10, 1961, in Trinidad, Colorado.

Brian attended schools in Rock Springs. Brian was a hard worker from a young age — a trait that defined much of his life. He built a celebrated and respected career in the oil field; where there wasn’t a pipe he couldn’t fish out. His career spanned 36 years. He earned the admiration of his coworkers for both his dedication and his in-depth knowledge.

Brian married Cathy Brooks on May 31, 2002, in Green River.

Once retired, Brian found joy in the simple things: working on his truck, hunting, fishing, and spending quality time with his family. His 10 grandkids were his pride and joy. He was happiest outdoors and around those he loved most. His hands were rarely still, his heart was always full, and his solid handshake could put you to your knees — whether fixing something in the garage or walking his dog around the block, he was always keeping busy.

Brian’s life was grounded in hard work, love, and loyalty, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Brian is survived by his devoted wife, Cathy Garduno of North Salt Lake, Utah; his mother, Phyllis Myers husband Russ from Commerce City, Colorado; four sons, John Smith and wife Meagan of College Station, Texas, Brian Garduno Jr. of Sultan, Washington, Matt Purdy and wife JoAnn of Ogden, Utah, Brad Garduno of Rock Springs; two daughters, Angela Lebo and husband Gavin of Rock Springs, and Justine Klarr and husband Derrick of Woods Cross, Utah; two brothers, Ron Garcia and wife Michelle of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Mike Garduno of Casper; two sisters, Roberta Kindel of Rock Springs, and Kathy Garduno Madsen of Dacono, Colorado; 10 grandchildren: Laila, Xander, Kayleigh, Devin, Jacobi, Mailee, Chance, Brooklynn, Lexi, and Alyvia; two bonus grandchildren, Andrew and Avery; goddaughter, Renee Anderson; several nieces and nephews and special family friends Doris Haskell and Doug Kindel.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Stacey Garduno; one sister, Maria Garduno; and special family friend Richard Haskell.

Cremation will take place. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Family and friends are invited to attend and honor Brian’s life.

Brian Garduno will be dearly missed and remembered for his warmth, love of family, and passion for life.