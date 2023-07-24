Brian Keith Mertin (April 2, 1976 – July 18, 2023)

Brian Keith Mertin, 47, slipped away peacefully from this life on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

He was born on April 2, 1976 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Darwin Kent Mertin and Linda Lee Caldwell.

Brian attended Hillcrest High School and went on to work for Union Pacific Railroad for 25 years.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

From a young age Brian loved hunting with his family and friends. His first year elk hunting he got lost on Boulder Mountain and wasn’t found until 3 a.m. That didn’t stop his love for the outdoors and hunting. He was always one to sit back and enjoy the time spent with those around him and listen to stories around the campfire. He enjoyed packing into the backcountry on horses or cruising around on the dirt roads. As he grew older, his passion for hunting and horses grew larger. But if he wasn’t driving, he was the one sleeping in the passenger seat. He loved making memories and spending time with his boys, he was a very proud and loving father. The time he got to spend with them was cherished deep in his heart.

Brian is survived by his three sons Shad, Tallon, and Kade; his mother Linda; his siblings Tonja (Patrick), Joreen, Valerie, Kent (Kim), Eric, Pete (Leslie), Mindy, Elisa; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Brian is preceded in death by his father Darwin, brother-in-law Marty and nephew Devin.

Viewing will be held from 2-3 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. Graveside services will immediately follow at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson St. Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.