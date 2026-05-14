Brian Kieth Atkinson (August 22, 1971 – April 26, 2026)

Brian Kieth Atkinson, age 54, passed away on April 26, 2026.

Brian was born on August 22, 1971, in Las Vegas, where he spent the first ten years of his life. He graduated high school in Arizona in 1990 and spent a brief time in Oregon before serving his country in the United States Navy from 1994 to 1997. Following his service, Brian made Wyoming his home for many years, building a life rooted in love, laughter, and the connections he made with the people around him.

In June of 1998, he married Dawn Ashment in Jackson Hole, after the two met at a poker game in Cody. Together they moved to Green River, where they began building their life and family. In 2003 they welcomed their daughter, Abbey Atkinson, into the world, whom he loved with “all of his hearts.”

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Brian spent his professional career working for the Union Pacific Railroad, a job that required both intelligence and physical stamina. He worked hard throughout his life and took pride in everything he did.

Later in life, he returned to Arizona to spend time with his sister, Julie Owens, before ultimately moving back to Cody to be closer to his mother, Barbara Atkinson.

Brian never met a stranger. He had a rare gift for connecting with people, making friends wherever he went, and leaving a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. Whether through his humor, his stories, or his willingness to help others without hesitation, Brian made people feel welcome. He had a larger-than-life personality and was known for constantly joking around, photobombing pictures, and making people laugh — often while intentionally flashing whatever food he happened to be eating at the camera.

He loved many things in life, especially his Corvette, Dallas Cowboys football, Mickey Mouse collectibles, classic rock music, and spending time with the people he cared about most. Whether listening to Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, or Nickelback, Brian lived loudly, loved deeply, and brought energy wherever he went.

More than anything, Brian will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, humor, and golden heart. He was the kind of person people gravitated toward — someone who could make a friend anywhere and leave behind memories that will continue to be shared for years to come.

Brian is survived by his daughter, Abbey Atkinson; his mother, Barbara Atkinson; and his sister, Julie Owens. He was a loving father, a beloved friend, and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A celebration of life will be planned for later this summer.