Brian Lee Butler (April 28, 1975 – March 27, 2025)

Brian Lee Butler, 49, passed away suddenly on March 27, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

He was born on April 28, 1975 in Tracy, California; the son of Jack Butler and Judy Rumler.

He moved to Rock Springs in 1981, and attended schools there.

Brian worked as a mechanic for the last 30 years.

Brian married Julie Ann Nordwall in Pinedale on July 29, 2000.

Brian cherished spending time with his loved ones. He loved the 1967 Chevy Camaro he built from the ground up, and driving it like he stole it. He also loved going to the movies with his sons, riding four wheelers and playing with his dogs Vinny, Kimber, and his Grand-puppy Billie.

Brian was a man with a big personality and an even bigger heart. He was always willing to lend a hand. Always making sure those he loved knew he loved them. Brian was a kid at heart, always joking around. Brian loved Mexican food and was known to have a sweet tooth.

His memory will live on in his wife Julie Ann Nordwall; sons Jody Richard Butler, Brian “Brady” Butler, and his father-in law Jerry Allen Nordwall all of Rock Springs; sisters Amanda Devlin, Kayla Butler both of Tracy, CA; nephews Noel, Gabreil, Jaxon, Jordan; nieces Destiny, Mariah; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Jody Dodgion, and beloved four legged friends Stogie and Jager.

Cremation has taken place

Family and friends, please come join us at the Santa Fe Southwestern Grill, Saturday April 19th at 11am at 1635 Elk St, Rock Springs. Please come share laughs, tears, and memories of Brian.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.