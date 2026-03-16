Brian Thomas Liscomb (Jan 4, 1956 – March 9, 2026)

Brian Thomas Liscomb, age 70, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on March 9, 2026, in Scenic, Arizona, after a short battle with cancer.

Brian was born January 4, 1956, in Provo, Utah, to Thomas Liscomb and Mary Agnes Overton. He grew up with a strong sense of family and work ethic that stayed with him throughout his life.

Brian was a skilled electrician, worked at Solvay and was a member of the mine rescue team for many years. Outside of work, he loved spending time in the outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and going on trips, he also enjoyed riding his side-by-side with his wife and friends in the Arizona strip.

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Brian had a larger-than-life personality and was well known for his sense of humor, practical jokes, and his love of a good spirited political debate. He truly enjoyed life and was known for always having a good time wherever he went.

Above all, Brian cherished the time he spent with his family. He loved spending quality time with his wife, children, and his beloved springer spaniels.

Over the last five years, Brian and his wife Frannie poured their hearts and souls into creating their home away from home in Scenic, Arizona, building a beautiful and welcoming oasis where family and friends gathered and memories were made.

Brian is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Frances “Frannie” Ann Liscomb of Green River, Wyoming; his children, Cammy Liscomb and spouse Jake of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Shane Liscomb and spouse Frankie of Green River, Wyoming; and his sisters, Debbie Smith and Lizzy Labrum.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Liscomb and Mary Agnes Overton, as well as an older brother and sister.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cowboys Against Cancer in Brian’s memory.

Brian will be remembered for his big personality, generous heart, and the many laughs and memories he shared with those who knew and loved him.